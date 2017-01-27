2017 NANPA Award Winners Announced

Several photographers who contribute to Outdoor Photographer will be recognized at this year's NANPA Nature Photography Summit

The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) made the formal announcement of their award winners for 2017 this week, to be presented at the annual Nature Photography Summit in Jacksonville, Florida, from March 2 to 4.

We're excited to congratulate several photographers who are frequent contributors to Outdoor Photographer, including our "Wild By Nature" columnist Melissa Groo, who will receive the 2017 NANPA Vision Award which "recognizes outstanding work of an up-and-coming photographer or other person active in the nature photography community."

Additional 2017 NANPA Award Winners who are recent and regular contributors to OP include:

Jack Dykinga, 2017 NANPA Lifetime Achievement Award, which "goes to an individual who has served nature photography for at least 20 years."

Jerry Monkman, 2017 NANPA Mission Award, recognizing "outstanding efforts or accomplishment(s) by one of our members … in accordance with NANPA’s mission statement."

Michael Forsberg, 2017 NANPA Environmental Impact Award, which "honors a photographic project undertaken by an individual or a team that addresses an important and urgent regional or global environmental problem."

Robert Glenn Ketchum, 2017 NANPA Fellows Award, "presented to members who have made significant contributions to the professional nature photography industry over a period of at least 20 years."

NANPA was founded in 1994 with the aim to be "North America’s preeminent nature photography organization," and its founding board included OP columnists George Lepp and Frans Lanting. "NANPA is a critical advocate for the rights of nature photographers on a wide range of issues, from intellectual property to public land access for nature photographers. Its focus on environmental issues and nature photographer rights separates it from photo clubs." (From the "History of NANPA.")

We at Outdoor Photographers are gratified to work with so many celebrated artists, and are extremely happy to see them receive recognition for their outstanding contributions to photography and the natural world.