Home / Blog / News / Apple MacBook Pro Hands-On Review

Apple MacBook Pro Hands-On Review

By Staff | January 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

Apple MacBook Pro Hands-On Review

For Mac users, the latest MacBook Pro is one of the most highly anticipated and long-awaited product updates from Apple in recent years. 

Thinking about upgrading? With an almost desktop-level of power, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is lighter and faster than the previous iteration (as is the 13-inch version). However, some of the changes Apple made have been met with mixed reviews. 

Among the features we examine in this video review from Technical Contributing Editor David Schloss are the two most controversial: the USB-C port and the OLED Touch Bar. 

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Zeiss-Otus-f1.4-and-55mm-f14-1024x733

New Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4…Excellence Has Its Price

  When it was introduced... Read More →
leopard by Steve Winter

Final Weeks To Enter HIPA 2016 Competition

Deadline for submissions to... Read More →
NYIP

NYIP Launches Online Professional Photography Course

For photographers interested... Read More →
GM-Lenses

Sony Launches New G Master Brand Of Interchangeable Lenses

Sony launched the new a6300... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×