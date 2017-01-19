Apple MacBook Pro Hands-On Review

For Mac users, the latest MacBook Pro is one of the most highly anticipated and long-awaited product updates from Apple in recent years.

Thinking about upgrading? With an almost desktop-level of power, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is lighter and faster than the previous iteration (as is the 13-inch version). However, some of the changes Apple made have been met with mixed reviews.

Among the features we examine in this video review from Technical Contributing Editor David Schloss are the two most controversial: the USB-C port and the OLED Touch Bar.