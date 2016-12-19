Springtime Sunset along the BRP
State/Province/Region
Virginia
Nearest Area
Blue Ridge Parkway
Town
Bedford, VA
Brief Directions
Traveling south bound past the Peaks of Otter Lodge for about 5 miles on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Description
The last bit of light was hitting the foreground right in front of me, I decided to do a vertical shot and try to capture the light on the foliage in front of me.
Date Added
December 19, 2016
Date Taken
December 19, 2016
1 Comment
I selected the wrong image when uploading this. This is actually from Water Rock Knob in North Carolina along the Blue Ridge Parkway.