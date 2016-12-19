Home  /  Assignment #269: Wide-Angle Close-Ups  /  Springtime Sunset along the BRP
  Springtime Sunset along the BRP
By Joshua Moore

Equipment Info
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D7000
1/1 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
Virginia
Nearest Area
Blue Ridge Parkway
Town
Bedford, VA
Brief Directions

Traveling south bound past the Peaks of Otter Lodge for about 5 miles on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Description

The last bit of light was hitting the foreground right in front of me, I decided to do a vertical shot and try to capture the light on the foliage in front of me.

