  Elementos Pastel

Brief Directions

Description

This picture was taken at White Sands National Monument, Mew Mexico. The entrance to White Sands is just south of Alamogordo, New Mexico. The drive in is over packed white sand making the road blend into the landscape at times.

White sands is a fun place to shoot. This was taken in late winter. The days are pleasant and the nights cold. The monument is a surreal place. It’s soft light at sunrise and sunset are amazing. At this time of year I was able to avoid some of the foot prints in the sand.I camped out so I could work the light in the early morning and evening. The park has a gate that is closed during crucial hours. For a nominal fee, around $50 they will meet you there before sunrise and let you in. Between Hotels and that after several days added up and camping seemed the best alternative. At the same time it’s spectacular out there at night.