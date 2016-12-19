Brief Directions

Take the Going to the Sun Road until you get to the Logan Pass visitors center. The trail begins here.

Description

Triple falls is typically a spring fed waterfall. Due to a freak storm in September, the waterfall in Glacier National Park was running. I have always had visions of this waterfall since I first saw it on the cover of Outdoor Photographer in July 1996. Galen Rowell had captured a view of this waterfall. I climbed down into the waterfall to capture this wide angle close up shot. I stood in the freezing water for over an hour waiting for the magic light to begin. I was in heaven.