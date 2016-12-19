Triple Falls
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D810
2321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Montana
Nearest Area
Glacier National Park
Town
St Mary's
Brief Directions
Take the Going to the Sun Road until you get to the Logan Pass visitors center. The trail begins here.
Description
Triple falls is typically a spring fed waterfall. Due to a freak storm in September, the waterfall in Glacier National Park was running. I have always had visions of this waterfall since I first saw it on the cover of Outdoor Photographer in July 1996. Galen Rowell had captured a view of this waterfall. I climbed down into the waterfall to capture this wide angle close up shot. I stood in the freezing water for over an hour waiting for the magic light to begin. I was in heaven.
Great shot.