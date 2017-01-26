  Winter Queen

Brief Directions

Get to Kernville and follow the kern river up. You may not find a duck but then again it wasn't a duck that brought me there.

Description

Got up early, really excited that it had snowed over night So I grabbed my camera and headed down to the lake. I was just standing there looking at my Winter wonderland when a group of ducks flew by spying the lake and there was one straggler flying slow and here she is.