Winter Queen
California
Johnsondale
Kernville
Get to Kernville and follow the kern river up. You may not find a duck but then again it wasn't a duck that brought me there.
Got up early, really excited that it had snowed over night So I grabbed my camera and headed down to the lake. I was just standing there looking at my Winter wonderland when a group of ducks flew by spying the lake and there was one straggler flying slow and here she is.
January 26, 2017
January 26, 2017
She looks bejeweled! I love this photo…the depth makes me feel like she’s flying right past me!