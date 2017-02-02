Moroccan Sunset
Canon Canon EOS 60D
8965784/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
International
Sahara Desert
Erg Chebbi
Sunset over the Sahara Desert is an incredibly colorful and beautiful sight. The sand curves and sweeps, changing minute to minute as the landscape becomes a tangerine hue and eventually, the sun dips beyond the horizon.
0
0
1
February 2, 2017
January 21, 2014
Nice light. Great positioning of the sections of the camel train. Definitely says “Sahara.”