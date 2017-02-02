Home  /  Assignment #275: Dry And Sunny  /  Moroccan Sunset
Moroccan Sunset

By Christina Varro

Equipment Info
Canon Canon EOS 60D
8965784/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
International
Nearest Area
Sahara Desert
Town
Erg Chebbi
Sunset over the Sahara Desert is an incredibly colorful and beautiful sight. The sand curves and sweeps, changing minute to minute as the landscape becomes a tangerine hue and eventually, the sun dips beyond the horizon.

Date Added
February 2, 2017
Date Taken
January 21, 2014
