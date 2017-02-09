  Shadow then Light

Description

When I think of my personal "dream shot" it often includes several of the elements contained within this image. Catching this misty valley bathed in warm light and cool shadow requires an early rise and a few hours drive that is often powered by a combination of nervous anticipation and high levels of caffeine. It's the very brief moments like these that truly inspire and motivate me to forsake a full night's sleep in order to witness one of nature's many gifts at the unveiling of a new day.