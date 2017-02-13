Coastal Morn’
Oregon
North Coast, Oregon
Manzanita
About 2 hours NW from Portland, on scenic Pacific Coast Highway (U.S. 101).
I'm enamored by the seascapes of the Oregon coast, so different from the prairie where I grew up. On a recent cold winter morn', our coastal village was blanketed in shades of gray. Then, WOW! Sunrise cast a technicolor glow over the mountain range, sky and seagrass-fringed beach. Oblivious to the frigid temperature and numbing wind from pounding surf, I scurried down a sandy path through seagrass and driftwood. Clicking away, I was fortunate to get a photograph that shows why I'm so enamored by the Oregon coast.
February 13, 2017
