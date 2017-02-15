Moonrise, Grewingk Glacier
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark II
5643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
Alaska
Nearest Area
Kenai Fjords NP
Town
Homer
Notes
Canon EOS 5D II; Canon EF 200-400mm @ 371mm; Gitzo tripod; RRS BH-55; RAW capture: f/16 @ 1/50 sec; ISO 100; Auto Exposure; Centerweighted-Average metering; Auto WB
Description
Full moon rising above Grewingk Glacier on the Kenai peninsula
Date Added
February 15, 2017
Date Taken
January 5, 2016
2 Comments
Bob,
Stunning Image !
Regards,
Dean
Thank you, Dean. A great reason to stay up late.