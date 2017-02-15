Home  /  Assignment #276: Motivational Moments  /  Moonrise, Grewingk Glacier
Moonrise, Grewingk Glacier

  Moonrise, Grewingk Glacier
By Bob Faucher

Moonrise, Grewingk Glacier

Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark II
5643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
Alaska
Kenai Fjords NP
Homer
Canon EOS 5D II; Canon EF 200-400mm @ 371mm; Gitzo tripod; RRS BH-55; RAW capture: f/16 @ 1/50 sec; ISO 100; Auto Exposure; Centerweighted-Average metering; Auto WB

Full moon rising above Grewingk Glacier on the Kenai peninsula

0
1
2
February 15, 2017
January 5, 2016
