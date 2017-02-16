Golden Light
Canon Canon EOS 80D
4321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Yosemite Valley
Description
Finally after trying for four years, this is the closest I've come to capturing horsetail falls in Yosemite. Several conditions need to come together to make it happen, right amount of water in the falls, temperature, little to no clouds. Two out of three isn't bad.
Date Added
February 16, 2017
Date Taken
February 14, 2017
I’ve seen a bunch of these shots lately, this is my favorite. Nice shot.