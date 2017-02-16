Magical Light
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark III
3321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
New Mexico
Town
Alamogordo, New Mexico
Description
I had wanted to visit White Sands National Monument for a long time, and I finally got a brief opportunity. I got a ranger to let me at 5:45 a.m. at the last minute, and I wandered all around the dunes, more in awe of the incredible light happening around me than actually shooting. It was overwhelming, everywhere I turned there was something gorgeous. When the sun came over the mountains and the color in the sky faded I thought that my day was over, but then I turned around and this is what was happening behind me.
Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
February 16, 2017
Date Taken
February 9, 2017
1 Comment
Nice shot Laura! I love white sands. Makes me want to hit the road with my camera.