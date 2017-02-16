  Magical Light

Description

I had wanted to visit White Sands National Monument for a long time, and I finally got a brief opportunity. I got a ranger to let me at 5:45 a.m. at the last minute, and I wandered all around the dunes, more in awe of the incredible light happening around me than actually shooting. It was overwhelming, everywhere I turned there was something gorgeous. When the sun came over the mountains and the color in the sky faded I thought that my day was over, but then I turned around and this is what was happening behind me.