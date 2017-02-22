Home  /  Assignment #277: Sense Of Place  /  Starlight Stampede
x-back-icon

Starlight Stampede

  Starlight Stampede
By Stephen Stookey

Starlight Stampede

Equipment Info
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark III
-4906891/1000000 sec. / ISO 2500
State/Province/Region
Texas
Nearest Area
Texas Panhandle
Town
Quitaque, TX
Brief Directions

34.4370° N, 101.0599° W

Notes

Image captured with a Canon 5D Mk III; Rokinon 16mm f/2.8 lens; ISO 2500, f/2.8, 30s exposure; MeFoto Globetrotter tripod.

Description

This view of the Milky Way was captured in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway on a beautiful October evening, with the Milky Way in the West Texas night sky set in dynamic contrast the to park's bison monument.

Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
0
Date Added
February 22, 2017
Date Taken
February 22, 2017
Report This Photo

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×