Starlight Stampede
Texas
Texas Panhandle
Quitaque, TX
34.4370° N, 101.0599° W
Image captured with a Canon 5D Mk III; Rokinon 16mm f/2.8 lens; ISO 2500, f/2.8, 30s exposure; MeFoto Globetrotter tripod.
This view of the Milky Way was captured in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway on a beautiful October evening, with the Milky Way in the West Texas night sky set in dynamic contrast the to park's bison monument.
February 22, 2017
February 22, 2017