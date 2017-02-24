Cook’s Meadow Ice
California
Yosemite National Park
El Portal, CA
Several weeks of either snow or rain turned Yosemite's Cook's Meadow into more of a pond than a meadow when my brother and I visited in early February 2017. One cold morning we came upon a most interesting patch of ice that rimmed a small area of water, and that yielded several compositions.
