Home  /  Assignment #278: Landscape Abstractions  /  Doonesbury in Driftwood
x-back-icon

Doonesbury in Driftwood

  Doonesbury in Driftwood
By Phil Wendt

Doonesbury in Driftwood

Equipment Info
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D810
7643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Sea Ranch, CA
Town
Gualala, CA
Brief Directions

Why 1 north from Jenner to Sea Ranch

Notes

Nikon D810, Nikkor 24-70mm f2.8 lens;

Description

I found a large piece of driftwood on Tide Pool Beach here in Sea Ranch, CA. I didn't even really notice the Doonesbury-like shadow until I processed the image.

Views
0
Favorites
0
Comments
0
Date Added
February 24, 2017
Date Taken
October 13, 2016
Report This Photo

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×