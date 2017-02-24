Doonesbury in Driftwood
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D810
7643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Sea Ranch, CA
Town
Gualala, CA
Brief Directions
Why 1 north from Jenner to Sea Ranch
Notes
Nikon D810, Nikkor 24-70mm f2.8 lens;
Description
I found a large piece of driftwood on Tide Pool Beach here in Sea Ranch, CA. I didn't even really notice the Doonesbury-like shadow until I processed the image.
Views
0
Favorites
0
Comments
0
Date Added
February 24, 2017
Date Taken
October 13, 2016