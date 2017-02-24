Home  /  Assignment #278: Landscape Abstractions  /  Redwoods along the Gualala River
Redwoods along the Gualala River

By Phil Wendt

NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D810
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Sea Ranch, CA
Town
Gualala, CA
Why 1 north from Jenner to Sea Ranch

Redwoods silhouetted against a background of White Alders along the Gualala River, using vertical camera motion to add blur to the image.

February 24, 2017
February 24, 2017
