Redwoods along the Gualala River
California
Sea Ranch, CA
Gualala, CA
Why 1 north from Jenner to Sea Ranch
Redwoods silhouetted against a background of White Alders along the Gualala River, using vertical camera motion to add blur to the image.
February 24, 2017
February 24, 2017
Mystical!
Thank you, Tabinda. It struck me pretty much the same way the first time I saw the image on my camera’s viewer.
Phil