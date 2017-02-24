Home  /  Assignment #278: Landscape Abstractions  /  Ferns and Oxalis along the Gualala River
By Phil Wendt

NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D810
321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
California
Sea Ranch, CA
Gualala, CA
Why 1 North from Jenner to Sea Ranch

Experimenting with hand-held vertical camera motion to add blur and create an abstraction of the original scene.

Ferns and Oxalis blurred using vertical camera motion to create the abstract effect.

February 24, 2017
November 15, 2016
