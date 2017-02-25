Line Light
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
6965784/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
California
Death Valley
This abstract image was made during an early morning walk through Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park. Warm light, shadows and sand create endless composition possibilities, especially when using a telephoto lens.
February 25, 2017
February 25, 2017
Wonderful abstract, I hope this wins!