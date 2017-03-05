Brief Directions

Turn off at the Eagle Creek Hzaychery Exit and then turn right, drive to the end of the road, park, and begin the hike through the forest, then cross a cliff face, before entering again into the forest where begins Metlako Falls, the two Punchbowl Falls, Upper and Lower, Loowit Falls, Skoonichuk Falls, Tunnel Falls, and the final of the waterfalls is the Eagle Creek Falls.

Notes

If you decide to hike the entire trail to Eagle Creek Falls be ready for a long day, the 6.8 mile journey is an easy hike, bring all your own food and drink, and if you arrive at Upper Punch Bowl Falls about a half to an hour after sunrise, then the sun will just be rising from over the mounts to shine down and illuminate the scene as it is seen here.