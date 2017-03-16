Phantom of Yosemite Winter
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Yosemite National Park CA
Town
Yosemite Village, CA
Notes
Canon 5D3, 70-200 USM F2.8 L lens, Polarizer, Manfrotto Tripod. ISO 100, F8.0, 1/4 second, 192 mm.
Description
I did a quick 2 day trip from Tucson, AZ to Yosemite to try and photograph the Horsetail Falls Firefall. I also was out looking for some other more intimate images and found this Beauty near Yosemite Falls.
Date Added
March 16, 2017
Date Taken
March 16, 2017
FYI, I shot the image and left the scene exactly as I found it after the Winter’s Fury !