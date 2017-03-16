Home  /  Assignment #281: Last Gasp Of Winter  /  Phantom of Yosemite Winter
Phantom of Yosemite Winter

By Harry Ford

California
Yosemite National Park CA
Yosemite Village, CA
Canon 5D3, 70-200 USM F2.8 L lens, Polarizer, Manfrotto Tripod. ISO 100, F8.0, 1/4 second, 192 mm.

I did a quick 2 day trip from Tucson, AZ to Yosemite to try and photograph the Horsetail Falls Firefall. I also was out looking for some other more intimate images and found this Beauty near Yosemite Falls.

March 16, 2017
March 16, 2017
