  Chinese Art Comes to Life

Description

The Huangshan Mountains in China are famous for steep granite peaks clothed in clouds. They are also known for inspiring and being the subject of traditional Chinese landscape drawings. These drawings have in turn inspired my landscape photography. So visiting these mountains, which few foreigners see, were a major highlight of 2016 for me. The clouds, ridges and trees appeared very much like they did hundreds of years ago in Chinese drawings. It was as if the Chinese art work had come to life. This image is a photographic echo of those age-old drawings come to life.