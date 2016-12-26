Home  /  Assignment #270: Your Best Photo Of 2016  /  Spoonbill in the Morning Light
Spoonbill in the Morning Light

By Dawn Wilson

NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D4S
12965784/1000000 sec. / ISO 800
Louisiana
Rip's Rookery
New Iberia, LA
A roseate spoonbill comes in for a landing at a rookery in New Iberia, Louisiana. I positioned myself facing the sun hoping to catch the white birds of the rookery in backlight but the pink feathers of the roseate spoonbill illuminated by the morning sun was a special treat.

December 26, 2016
July 9, 2016
