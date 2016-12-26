Spoonbill in the Morning Light
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D4S
12965784/1000000 sec. / ISO 800
State/Province/Region
Louisiana
Nearest Area
Rip's Rookery
Town
New Iberia, LA
Description
A roseate spoonbill comes in for a landing at a rookery in New Iberia, Louisiana. I positioned myself facing the sun hoping to catch the white birds of the rookery in backlight but the pink feathers of the roseate spoonbill illuminated by the morning sun was a special treat.
Date Added
December 26, 2016
Date Taken
July 9, 2016