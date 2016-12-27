  Rainbow above Golden Peaks

Description

It was the first morning of my Canadian Rockies trip in early July 2016. I woke up very early to catch sunrise at the famous Moraine Lake. However it started raining when I arrived at the parking lot and the clouds were moving fast. I waited there patiently for about 1 hour and finally magic happened. The clouds started to clear and the first ray of light shined on the distant mountains with a full rainbow above them. My waiting was so worthy!