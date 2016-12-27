Rainbow above Golden Peaks
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D800
-2/1 sec. / ISO 50
State/Province/Region
International
Nearest Area
Banff National Park
Town
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Description
It was the first morning of my Canadian Rockies trip in early July 2016. I woke up very early to catch sunrise at the famous Moraine Lake. However it started raining when I arrived at the parking lot and the clouds were moving fast. I waited there patiently for about 1 hour and finally magic happened. The clouds started to clear and the first ray of light shined on the distant mountains with a full rainbow above them. My waiting was so worthy!
Date Added
December 27, 2016
Date Taken
December 27, 2016