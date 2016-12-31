  Foggy Sunrise

Brief Directions

Notes

Description

I woke up early and headed to Big Branch Wildlife Refuge with the hopes of catching the sunrise in the boardwalk in the marsh. I arrived at the location to find it foggy and damp. I moved around shooting different angles and then noticed the sun was trying its best to break through the thick fog. I lined up the shot with the boardwalk trailing out to give the photo depth and got this shot with sun just visible through the fog.