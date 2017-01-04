Mt. Redoubt Morning
Canon Canon EOS 5DS R
6643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Alaska
Nearest Area
Lake Clark NP
Brief Directions
Redoubt Mountain Lodge
Description
Although I was there photographing bears along Lake Clark, the scenary upstaged the wildlife, especially on this magical morning. Taken from our small boat on a chilly Fall morning as the fog lifted.
Views
0
Favorites
2
Comments
1
Date Added
January 4, 2017
Date Taken
October 7, 2016
1 Comment
Wow, this is spectacular!