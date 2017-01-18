Riverside in Winter
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D800
3/1 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
North Carolina
Notes
Nikon D800, Nikon 16-35mm f4, Induro tripod and ball head
Description
It's rare enough to get a good snow in the southeastern US, even in the mountains of western NC where this was captured. Even better to get the "clingy" variety which manages to hang around in the trees for a time. During such an event, grab the camera and go!
Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
January 18, 2017
Date Taken
January 18, 2017
1 Comment
Tim this is a gorgeous winter stream photo. Is this taken in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by chance? I live about 15 minutes from the park and just love the views that I have witnessed. You have brought a beauty to the world with sharing this photo of Western NC and I thank you for that. There is other beautiful areas in the USA other than those out west.
Dave Norris
Whittier NC