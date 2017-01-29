Home / Blog / OPTV / Awesome Time-Lapse Video: Lava Flow

Awesome Time-Lapse Video: Lava Flow

Check out these epic scenes from Hawaii's Big Island in Jack Fusco's "61G Ocean Entry"
By Staff | January 29, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

Photographer Jack Fusco set out to capture a time-lapse video of the lava flow at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park entering the ocean, with a backdrop of starry sky. What he created is three minutes of stunningly beautiful footage. It's fascinating to watch this geological process through the artistry of a photographer's perspective.

Read the "behind the scenes" story of the making of this video on the Macphun blog: https://macphun.com/blog/lavalapse.

