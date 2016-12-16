Today’s Photo Of The Day is Barred Owl by Judy Clees. Location: Michigan.
Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
1 Comment
This owl is a Barn Owl. Barn Owls have a heart shaped face whereas the Barred Owl is larger and, as its name suggests, has two-color feathering that gives a barred look.