Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Judy Clees

Photo Of The Day By Judy Clees

By Kristan Ashworth | December 16, 2016 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Barred Owl by Judy Clees. Location: Michigan.
Photo Of The Day By Judy Clees

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Barred Owl by Judy Clees. Location: Michigan.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

1 Comment

    This owl is a Barn Owl. Barn Owls have a heart shaped face whereas the Barred Owl is larger and, as its name suggests, has two-color feathering that gives a barred look.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Colin-Knight

Photo Of The Day By Colin Knight

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Way South For Winter” by Tim Williams. Location: The Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Photo Of The Day By Tim Williams

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Jeremy-Gray

Photo Of The Day By Jeremy Gray

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2016 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×