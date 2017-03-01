Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Milko Marchetti

Photo Of The Day By Milko Marchetti

By Staff | March 1, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Bear Cub by Milko Marchetti. Location: Bohemian Forest, Germany.
Photo Of The Day By Milko Marchetti

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Bear Cub by Milko Marchetti. Location: Bohemian Forest, Germany.

See more of Milko Marchetti’s photography at www.milkomarchetti.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Flo-Bis

Photo Of The Day By Flo Bis

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Beauty-of-Dawn-by-Robert-Marić

Photo of the Day by Robert Marić

Today's Photo of the Day... Read More →
John-Caruso

Photo Of The Day By John Caruso

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Larches-by-Randolph-Fritz

Photo of the Day by Randolph Fritz

Today's Photo of the Day,... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×