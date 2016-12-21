Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Beautiful Bokeh Assignment Winner Denis Dessoliers

Beautiful Bokeh Assignment Winner Denis Dessoliers

By Kristan Ashworth | December 21, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Congratulations to Denis Dessoliers for winning the recent Beautiful Bokeh Assignment with the image, “A Little Bird.”
Photo Denis Dessoliers



"For several years in early April, my wife and I've been coming to this park at Huntington Beach library in California to try to get some images of the hummingbirds that are known to be there every spring,” explains Dessoliers. “On this morning, the light was good, a lot of hummingbirds were circling to find nectar, but there weren’t a lot of good compositions. I scouted around and finally found these two beautiful flowers. I noticed this little hummingbird was in and out of these flowers, so I quickly set up my camera at about 15 feet from them. I used my 70-200mm lens with 2x teleconverter, shutter speed priority at 1/1250 sec. and ISO 400. I took many shots and hoped to get a few good ones; as you know it's very challenging to capture these little birds as their wings can beat about 70 times per second and about 200 times per second during a high-speed dive. As I went through all the images I took that morning, this image stood out the most.”

Want to get your images in the running? Check out our current photo assignment here.

