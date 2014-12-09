Behind The Shot: “Minnesota” by Annie Griffiths – Superior National Forest

Autumn in Minnesota is magical. Everyone loves the annual display of colors as trees and forests change color brilliantly. As a photographer, my favorite part of autumn is the morning mist that happens when the cool night air creates morning fog.

I wanted to show this phenomenon while on assignment in northern Minnesota for National Geographic. I hired a pilot to take me up long before sunrise. He thought I was crazy to go up so early, but as the sun began to rise sending shards of light through the Superior National Forest, I could hear him gasping through his headphone. I was shooting as fast as I could because I knew that the color and the magic would last for only minutes. I shot with both wide and long lenses. This image shows how the longer lens compressed the trees, creating a lovely pattern in the mist.

So much of photography involves anticipating a moment that may happen. When on assignment, I often work hardest at both ends of the day. Many mornings don’t pan out, but days like this one keep me setting my alarm early! - Annie Griffiths

This image is taken from the book, "Stunning Photographs", curated by Griffiths from National Geographic's extensive collection of nature and wildlife photography. Griffiths is an award-winning National Geographic Photographer and the Founder and Executive Director of Ripple Effect Images, a team of photojournalists dedicated to documenting the struggle of poor women and girls around the world.

Equipment and settings: Nikon F4 SLR camera, NIKKOR 180mm f/2.8 AF telephoto lens - 1/500th @ f/2.8 - Kodachrome 64 film