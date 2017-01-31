Your Best Photo Of 2016 Winner Michael Morse

Congratulations to Michael Morse for winning the Your Best Photo Of 2016 assignment with his image, "Majestic Morning."

“Every fall, my wife and I go to Jackson for the fall colors and to watch the Elk rut. We usually stay in the area for three to four days, and it can be hit or miss towards the end of September with the weather. Sometimes, the day starts off with good weather and ends up being a landscape-shooting day, or if the weather doesn't allow for landscape, I’ll focus on the area’s wildlife. On the last morning of our trip, I captured this image. I was a little worried that I wouldn’t see the Tetons at all on this trip. All three days before this last morning the storms kept the Tetons and the valley covered with clouds. I woke early to make it to Schwabachers Landing to find my spot and hope the sun would burn off the clouds. I watched as the storm clouds from the night before slowly started to burn off and move across the middle of the range. As I kept watching and clicking, the elements all lined up and this was the result. The sun lit up the forest with the trees behind me casting shadows as the calm, still beaver ponds made for the perfect mirror reflection. The fresh snow on the peaks from the weekend storms was an added bonus. Scenes like this are what keeps me hooked on the area. I’m really fortunate to live so close to this amazing area and try to make it over there as much as possible.”

See more of Michael Morse’s photography at http://1-michael-morse.pixels.com/.

