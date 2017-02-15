Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dean Cobin

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Big Dipper” by Dean Cobin. Location: Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, Canada.
Photo By Dean Cobin

“The Northern Lights and the Big Dipper as seen from the shores of a small lake along the Ingram Trail in the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, Canada,” describes Cobin.

See more of Dean Cobin’s photography at www.deancobin.com.

