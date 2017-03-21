Photo Of The Day By Michelle McKoy

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Birds of Lake Wanaka by Michelle McKoy. Location: New Zealand.

Mckoy says the image was “Taken at first light,” and is of “a willow tree in Lake Wanaka. This morning, the mountains in the background were blocked out by the mist and low cloud. The birds had not yet flown off for the day.”

See more of Michelle McKoy’s photography at www.michellemckoy.com.au.

