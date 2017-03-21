Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Michelle McKoy

Photo Of The Day By Michelle McKoy

By Staff | March 21, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Birds of Lake Wanaka by Michelle McKoy. Location: New Zealand.
Photo By Michelle McKoy

Mckoy says the image was “Taken at first light,” and is of “a willow tree in Lake Wanaka. This morning, the mountains in the background were blocked out by the mist and low cloud. The birds had not yet flown off for the day.”

See more of Michelle McKoy’s photography at www.michellemckoy.com.au.

