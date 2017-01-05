Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Rebecca Wilks

Photo Of The Day By Rebecca Wilks

By Kristan Ashworth | January 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Blonde Bear by Rebecca Wilks. Location: Katmai National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Rebecca Wilks

"This young bear posed for our group (with long lenses) in Katmai National Park, Alaska," says Wilks.

“This young bear posed for our group (with long lenses) in Katmai National Park, Alaska,” says Wilks.

