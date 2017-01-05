Today’s Photo Of The Day is Blonde Bear by Rebecca Wilks. Location: Katmai National Park, Alaska.

“This young bear posed for our group (with long lenses) in Katmai National Park, Alaska,” says Wilks.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.