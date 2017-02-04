Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Teri Franzen

Photo Of The Day By Teri Franzen

By Staff | February 4, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Wake Fishing” by Teri Franzen. Location: Bonita Bay Beach, Florida.
Photo By Teri Franzen

“The snowy egret is one of my favorite birds to watch fishing on the coast,” says Franzen. “Much like a shorebird, the egret follows the water as it pulls back out to sea and looks for prey that washed up with the wave. Once securing its catch, typically small fish, the egret quickly devours its food while running away from the next wave. It repeats this process while quickly advancing along the beach. So you can imagine that photographing this bird in its hunt is a very active sport. I spent time with this egret one Saturday at Bonita Bay Beach. Carrying my long lens, I’d jog along the beach to a point past the egret. Then I would sit low on the shore and watch as the egret worked its way and eventually passed me again. Then I would repeat the sequence, much like the Egret. This is my favorite image of the series because of the beautiful foamy wake and late afternoon lighting, but also because of the light against dark and dark against light in the egret against the water.”

Equipment: Canon 1D X, 500mm IS II lens, 1.4x TC (at 700mm), handheld. Settings: f/5.6, 1/2000 sec., ISO 200.

See more of Teri Franzen's photography at terifranzenphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests.

