Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Sherry Bell

Photo Of The Day By Sherry Bell

By Staff | February 1, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “My Nirvana” by Sherry Bell. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Sherry Bell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “My Nirvana” by Sherry Bell. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“I left before dawn following the edge of Bow Lake to hopefully capture a great sunrise,” says Bell. “But I wasn't too hopeful as it was cloudy most everywhere I looked. After some time walking the edge of the lake I noticed sunlight from behind me. I turned and the sky to the left of this scene was clearing. I decided to turn around and head back to the lodge. As I got closer to the lodge, the sun was up and over the mountains to the east while dark clouds hung over the mountains to the west. When I reach this small river flowing into Bow Lake the shade and the light coming through the trees really brought out the light on the lake and mountains.”

See more of Sherry Bell’s photography at www.sherrybellphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Behind The Shot: New River Flow

Behind The Shot: New River Flow

New River Gorge National... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Stand Up" by Bob Larson and was taken at Willow Lake, Prescott, Arizona..

Photo Of The Day By Bob Larson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Michael-Anderson-Etu-Moana

Photo Of The Day by Michael Anderson

The OP Your Favorite Places... Read More →
Dave-Shield.jpg

Photo Of The Day By David Shield

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×