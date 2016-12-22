Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

By Kristan Ashworth | December 22, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Bearrrrrrr” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Burwash Landing, Yukon, Canada.
Photo By Philip Kuntz

“A grin from this charming grizzly,” describes Kuntz. “I tried to get him to wave for me, but he was stubborn. Had to settle for this grim grin.”

See more of Philip Kuntz’s photography on Flickr.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

