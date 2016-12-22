Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Bearrrrrrr" by Philip Kuntz. Location: Burwash Landing, Yukon, Canada.

“A grin from this charming grizzly,” describes Kuntz. “I tried to get him to wave for me, but he was stubborn. Had to settle for this grim grin.”

See more of Philip Kuntz’s photography on Flickr.

