Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Ed McGuirk

Photo Of The Day By Ed McGuirk

By Staff | March 2, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Cannon Mountain Tree Patterns by Ed McGuirk. Location: Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire.
Photo By Ed McGuirk

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Cannon Mountain Tree Patterns by Ed McGuirk. Location: Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire.

“The winter of 2017 has been mild and a little short on snowfall in New England,” says McGuirk. “However, the lower snow levels allowed the delicate patterns of these trees to stand out on Cannon Mountain."

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Jared-Ropelato-Racing-By-The-Light-Of-The-Moon

Photo Of The Day by Jared Ropelato

Jared Ropelato's photo of The... Read More →
Julian-Kegel

Photo Of The Day By Julian Kegel

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Summer-Rains-by-Rick-Furmanek-2

Photo of the Day by Rick Furmanek

Today's Photo of the Day... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jay Cooke Star Trails” by Beau Liddell. Location: Jay Cooke State Park, Minnesota.

Photo Of The Day By Beau Liddell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×