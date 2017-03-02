Today’s Photo Of The Day is Cannon Mountain Tree Patterns by Ed McGuirk. Location: Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire.

“The winter of 2017 has been mild and a little short on snowfall in New England,” says McGuirk. “However, the lower snow levels allowed the delicate patterns of these trees to stand out on Cannon Mountain."

