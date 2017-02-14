Canon Announces EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i

Though aimed at different photographers, the two cameras are nearly identical in features and performance

Canon today introduced two new DSLRs and a new model in its mirrorless lineup. The DSLRs, the EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i are almost indistinguishable in terms of specifications — the biggest difference between the two is that the EOS 77D includes a top panel LCD displaying basic camera settings while the EOS Rebel T7i omits this. Apart from that, the distinctions between the two are largely cosmetic.

Canon is positioning the EOS 77D just below the EOS 80D and is targeting users looking to step up from entry-level models. The EOS Rebel T7i is the successor to the T6i, and is the first Rebel model to offer Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor-based phase detection autofocus. Both cameras offer a 45-point, all cross-type AF system, and when shooting in live view mode, the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system kicks in to provide “the world’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.03 seconds” as stated in the official press release (below).

The cameras are built around a 24.2-megapixel sensor and DIGIC 7 image processor, and share performance characteristics such as 6 fps continuous shooting, HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Also introduced with the cameras is a new Bluetooth remote, and the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM which Canon states is 20 percent smaller than the slightly faster EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM. Its Image Stabilizer system provides up to 4 stops of correction. The lens will be offered in kits with both cameras, or separately with a list price of $249.

The Bluetooth-based Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 enables basic camera control at a range of up to 16 feet from the camera, and is compatible with both the EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i. It will retail for $50.

The cameras, lens and remote are all expected in stores in April.

The EOS 77D is offered at $899 for the body only; with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens for $1,049; or with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens for $1,499.

The EOS Rebel T7i will be available in similar kits: $749 for the body only, $899 with the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and $1,299 with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens.

Canon today also introduced a new EOS M mirrorless camera, the EOS M6.

For additional details about the EOS 77D, EOS Rebel T71, lens and remote, see the official press release below.

NEW CANON EOS REBEL T7i AND EOS 77D CAMERAS POSSESS STUNNING AUTOFOCUS CAPABILITIES

New DSLR Additions are Joined by New Compact EF-S Lens and Canon’s First-Ever Remote Utilizing Bluetooth® Technology3

MELVILLE, N.Y., February 14, 2017 – Developed and designed to meet the varying needs of entry-level and advanced amateur photographers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced two new additions to the celebrated EOS system – the EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera, which adds to the popular Rebel series of entry-level DSLR cameras, and the EOS 77D DLSR camera, which represents a new category of cameras for advanced amateur photographers. Canon also introduced today the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and Wireless Remote Control BR-E1, as well as added functionality for the Canon Connect Station CS100.

“In what marks the 30th year since the introduction of the Canon EOS System, the announcement today of these two new DSLR cameras exhibits Canon’s commitment to providing our customers with the tools they need to grow their passion for capturing the best possible pictures of the moments in time that mean the most to them, or inspire them to one day shoot professionally,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A.

Focused on Innovation

The EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D both feature an optical viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF system* to help enable more precise focusing. In live view mode, both cameras utilize Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF to deliver the world’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.03 seconds. 1 This technical achievement allows users to find their subject, focus accurately, and capture the shot more quickly than ever before. Both models also have built-in Wi-Fi®2, NFC3 and Bluetooth®4 technology for easy transfer of images.

In addition to the focusing enhancements, common features of the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D cameras include:

Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System *

Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600

Built-in Wi-Fi ® 2 , NFC 3 and Bluetooth ® 4 technology

, NFC and Bluetooth technology Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

Movie Electronic IS

HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.0 frames per second (fps)

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera

The EOS Rebel T7i is the first camera in the EOS Rebel series with a 45-point, all cross-type AF system* within the Optical Viewfinder. It is also the first in the series with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection and the first with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. Creative filters for both still images and video will allow users to customize the look and feel of their content in new and imaginative ways.

When designing the new EOS Rebel T7i, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning to go beyond the program mode of a DSLR camera. Users will now be able to see on-screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture, guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallower depth-of-field or being able to give moving-subjects a frozen or flowing look.

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price $749.99** for the body only, $899.99** with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and $1,299.00** with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens respectively. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/eosrebelt7i.

Canon EOS 77D Camera

For advanced amateur photographers looking to expand their knowledge and experience with DSLR cameras, Canon’s new EOS 77D is the ideal next step camera for them. The EOS 77D represents a new category of advanced amateur EOS cameras, a step above the Rebel series. Users of the EOS 77D DSLR camera will benefit from features like the 7650-pixel RBG+IR Metering Sensor, similar to the one found in the EOS 80D camera and Anti-Flicker shooting mode to help combat the on-and-off repetitive flickering from artificial lights found in high-school gyms or auditoriums. The EOS 77D also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for photographers who desire quicker and easier access to changing and controlling settings on the camera.

The Canon EOS 77D is scheduled to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price $899.99** for the body only, $1,049.00** with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and $1,499.00** with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens respectively. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/eos77d.

EF-S Lens and Remote Accessory Utilizing Bluetooth® Technology

The new Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is nearly 20 percent smaller than the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, without sacrificing image quality. Features of the lens include:

Compact-size, Standard Zoom Lens with High Image Quality

Lead Screw-type STM

Image Stabilization at up to 4 5 Stops of Shake Correction

Stops of Shake Correction Stylish Design

The Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in early April 2017 for an estimated retail price of $249.99**. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/efs1855stm.

In addition, Canon is introducing it’s first-ever remote utilizing Bluetooth® technology3, the Wireless Remote Control BR-E1. This new remote allows photographers to capture images from within a 16-foot radius of the camera. This camera accessory is useful for photographers who are looking to capture images remotely in situations where there could be issues with signal reception or line-of-sight to the camera. The Canon Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 will be compatible with both the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D cameras. The Canon BR-E1 is schedule to be available in April 2017 for an estimated retail price of $50.00**.

CS100 Firmware Update

Both the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D cameras are compatible with the Canon Connect Station CS100 device, a go-to-photo and video hub that allows family and friends a way to quickly and easily store, manage view and share unforgettable memorable moment’s wirelessly6. Canon is also announcing today a firmware update to the Canon Connect Station CS100 device and mobile application. The firmware update includes the following improvements:

Compatibility for select Canon and non-Canon cameras, with a wider range of supported file formats 7

Support for video playback of computer-edited movies 8

Improved smartphone connectivity and compatibility

For more information about the Canon Connect Station firmware update, please visit usa.canon.com/cs100mobile.

* The number of AF points, cross-type AF points and Dual cross-type AF points vary depending on the lens used

** Availability, prices and specifications subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set be individual dealers and may vary.

