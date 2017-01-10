Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Thomas Piekunka

Photo Of The Day By Thomas Piekunka

By Kristan Ashworth | January 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Celestial Palace by Thomas Piekunka. Location: Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado.
Photo By Thomas Piekunka

Today's Photo Of The Day is Celestial Palace by Thomas Piekunka. Location: Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado.

“This is a composite panorama of Cliff Palace ruins photographed at night,” says Piekunka.

"This is a composite panorama of Cliff Palace ruins photographed at night," says Piekunka.

