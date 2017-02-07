Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

By Staff | February 7, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Checking on the Catch” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Maryland.
Photo By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Checking on the Catch” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Maryland.

“A bald eagle looks down to check his catch of fresh fish in his talons while flying through the air on a sunny afternoon in Maryland,” describes Wilson.

See more of Dawn Wilson’s photography at www.dawnwilsonphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

