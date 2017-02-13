Photo Of The Day By David Shield

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cholla Sunrise” by David Shield. Location: Joshua Tree National Park, California.

“I got to visit Joshua Tree National Park for the first time recently,” says Shield. “This California park contains features that make it feel as if you were somewhere in the Desert Southwest instead of California. I wanted to photograph the park's Cholla Cactus Garden at sunrise so I could set up to shoot facing east, however pathways through the gardens lead to many photo ops that can be photographed equally as well at sunrise and sunset. While I wanted to include the rising sun and show some of the surrounding terrain, I envisioned the cactus being the main focus of this shot, hoping that front lighting from the rising sun would illuminate the foreground and enhance the cactus garden's interesting textures and colors.”

