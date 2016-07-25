Home / Photography Classes, Tours & Workshops / Adventure Photography Photo Tours

Adventure Photography Photo Tours

By Staff | July 25, 2016 | 1 Number of Comments

Adventure Photography was created not just to offer quality photographic experiences, but to offer worry-free trips. Travel with us and you don’t have to concern yourself with any of the details because we’ve taken care of them. You handle your flight arrangements and make sure you have enough media cards. We’ll take care of the rest. Your tour price includes lodging, meals, transportation during the tour, entrance fees, instruction and critiques.

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Our goal at Adventure Photography is to make sure you get the shot. The groups size is usually kept to a maximum of 6, so we don’t get in each other’s way, and there will always be 2 skilled instructors with the group. We don’t ask participants to engage in exercises that take time away from the photos they want to take. If, however, you want help, we’re happy to provide it. In short, we give as much or as little instruction as you desire.

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
We get you to the right place at the right time.

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Stay close to the action--minimize travel time, maximize photography time.

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Unique opportunities--Northern Lights, Grouse displaying on leks, Clustering Monarch Butterflies, Bayous by Boat, Surfing Penguins Falkland Islands/Patagonia

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Four species of penguins and incredible scenery.

Beauty & the Beasts:

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Thousands of monarch butterflies, thousands of elephant seals, sea otters, hummingbirds and so much more.

Northern Lights

Photograph the aurora from comfortable lodges in the Alaskan Wilderness.
Photograph the aurora from comfortable lodges in the Alaskan Wilderness.

Galapagos/Andean Rainforest

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
See the Islands of Enchantment from the comfort of a 16-passenger yacht. Includes several days of hummingbird and rainforest bird photography.

Grouse Galore

Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Photograph 2 species of grouse as they perform their courtship displays on their leks.
Adventure Photography Photo Tours
Stay at a comfortable ranch nearby.

And So Much More!

Leave A Reply:
Gordon or Cathy Illg
303-237-7086
gordon@advenphoto.com
www.advenphoto.com

1 Comment

    Could I see a list of photo tours that you provide? I am interested in several places and have 7-8 days maximum I can take at one time. I can pay $2800 or so, plus my airfare and meals

    If you have anything this year, that fits this description, please let me know.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe
Outdoor Photographer
©2016 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×