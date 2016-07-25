Adventure Photography Photo Tours

Adventure Photography was created not just to offer quality photographic experiences, but to offer worry-free trips. Travel with us and you don’t have to concern yourself with any of the details because we’ve taken care of them. You handle your flight arrangements and make sure you have enough media cards. We’ll take care of the rest. Your tour price includes lodging, meals, transportation during the tour, entrance fees, instruction and critiques.
Our goal at Adventure Photography is to make sure you get the shot. The groups size is usually kept to a maximum of 6, so we don’t get in each other’s way, and there will always be 2 skilled instructors with the group. We don’t ask participants to engage in exercises that take time away from the photos they want to take. If, however, you want help, we’re happy to provide it. In short, we give as much or as little instruction as you desire.
We get you to the right place at the right time.
Stay close to the action--minimize travel time, maximize photography time.
Unique opportunities--Northern Lights, Grouse displaying on leks, Clustering Monarch Butterflies, Bayous by Boat, Surfing Penguins Falkland Islands/Patagonia
Beauty & the Beasts:
Northern Lights
Galapagos/Andean Rainforest
Grouse Galore
And So Much More!
Gordon or Cathy Illg
303-237-7086
gordon@advenphoto.com
www.advenphoto.com
Could I see a list of photo tours that you provide? I am interested in several places and have 7-8 days maximum I can take at one time. I can pay $2800 or so, plus my airfare and meals
If you have anything this year, that fits this description, please let me know.