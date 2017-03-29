Photo Of The Day By Ryan Moyer

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “A Delicate Night” by Ryan Moyer. Location: Arches National Park, Utah.

“I got a little lost on my way up to Delicate Arch at about 2 a.m. on a chilly April night,” explains Moyer. “Eventually, I found my way to the arch and decided that I wanted to try and capture a large panorama of the scene since most night shots tend to be up close to the arch. It came out even better than I was hoping for!”

See more of Ryan Moyer’s photography at ryanmoyer.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.