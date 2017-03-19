Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Desert Ballet with Bird's Nest” by Bill Sisson. Location: Deadvlei, Namib Desert, Namibia.

“Centuries ago, the Tsauchab River watered this pan in the Namib Desert, enabling camel thorn trees to grow here,” says Sission. “After the climate became drier, huge sand dunes blocked the river and the trees died, leaving these dried-out skeletons. I didn't notice until several years after I took this photo, while re-processing the image, that the nearest tree upheld a bird’s nest.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.