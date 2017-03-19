Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson

Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson

By Staff | March 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Desert Ballet with Birds Nest” by Bill Sisson. Location: Deadvlei, Namib Desert, Namibia.
Photo By Bill Sisson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Desert Ballet with Bird's Nest” by Bill Sisson. Location: Deadvlei, Namib Desert, Namibia.

“Centuries ago, the Tsauchab River watered this pan in the Namib Desert, enabling camel thorn trees to grow here,” says Sission. “After the climate became drier, huge sand dunes blocked the river and the trees died, leaving these dried-out skeletons. I didn't notice until several years after I took this photo, while re-processing the image, that the nearest tree upheld a bird’s nest.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day By Dave Stoker

Today's Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Douglas Dietiker

Douglas Dietiker's Autumn At... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Canyon de Chelly II” by Valerie Millett. Location: Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Arizona.

Photo Of The Day By Valerie Millett

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Bruce Wendler

Bruce Wendler's example of... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu