Photo Of The Day By Anu Shankar

By Staff | February 9, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is El Capitan by Anu Shankar. Location: California.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “El Capitan” by Anu Shankar. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Light hits El Capitan as the fog and clouds part briefly to create a mysterious view,” says Shankar.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

