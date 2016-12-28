Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kathy Ritter

Photo Of The Day By Kathy Ritter

By Kristan Ashworth | December 28, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Fog Oak" by Kathy Ritter. Location: Happy Jack, Arizona.

“It was light Fall Meets Winter when our first snowfall coincided with the last remnants of fall. This photo captures that sense of the clash of the seasons,” says Ritter.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

