Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Fog Oak" by Kathy Ritter. Location: Happy Jack, Arizona.

“It was light Fall Meets Winter when our first snowfall coincided with the last remnants of fall. This photo captures that sense of the clash of the seasons,” says Ritter.

