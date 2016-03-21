Home  /  Member Galleries  /  The Lonely Island Umayo
The Lonely Island Umayo

By Ronald Espinoza

State/Province/Region
OT
Country
PE
Nearest Area
Peru
Town
Atuncolla
Brief Directions

Machu Picchu, Cusco, PerÃº

Description

It is located in the center of the lake of the same name, located in the district of Atuncolla province of Puno. It is an attractive tourist scenario, not only for its natural beauty but also by the archaeological remains and sacred significance it has. It is not unusual to see the lake like a mirror, if you are a visitor with limited time, it is safer not to run with luck, the winds are strong in southern Peru, in my case I have visited this place many times and always have I was surprised, but on my last visit was very lucky, a windless day, the reason why I found the quiet lagoon, like a mirror that reflects the Umayo island and blue sky adorned with beautiful clouds. This is 4 vertical images horizontally merged PS6

Views
51
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
March 21, 2016
Date Taken
March 21, 2016
Location

1 Comment

