  The Temple

Description

This is one of my favorite moments from our trip to Patagonia. We were on our way to dinner after a boat trip. When we turned around to look back at the boat to make sure everyone was off the boat, we notice this scene unfolding in the distance. This was one of those beautiful moments that I cannot think of anything but a gift from some higher power. The ethereal light of the setting sun was falling on fog and clouds that were dancing around the peaks. The entire place had an aura that was very powerful and spiritual at the same time. If God has a home, this is how I imagine it looks like.